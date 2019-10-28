Swatara commissioner: Inappropriate flyer a form of political payback

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Richard Bouder has served on the Swatara Township Board of Commissioners for more than two decades. The longtime Republican lost in the primary but is on the November ballot as a Democrat.
Bouder says a flyer mailed to township Democrats that claimed he is not a real Democrat crossed the line.
“It has all of my personal information including mailing address, date of birth and the last four digits of my social security number,” Bouder said. “It is scary because of the threat of identity theft.”
Bouder says it’s political payback from two years ago when he supported Democratic board member Tom Connolly.
“I support the fact that he puts the interest of the township first,” Bouder said, “and I was told by the Republican Committee that was a no-no.”
Bouder says the flyer indicates it was sent by the Dauphin County Democratic Values PAC. He thinks members of his own party may be behind the effort, and he wants to find out who put it together.
Jerry Feaser, the director of Dauphin County’s Bureau of Registration and Elections, issued a statement regarding the matter.
”Almost on a daily basis, we receive requests for information, from voter registration to campaign finance reports,” Feaser said. “We have an obligation, by law, to turn over these documents in a timely manner. Once the information is turned over, however, we have no control over how it is used or distributed. In light of this matter, we’re taking a look at how we can strengthen internal procedures and protect personal information.”
Bouder says this is a form of political bullying and intimidation and he refuses to back down.