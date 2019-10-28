Swatara commissioner: Inappropriate flyer a form of political payback

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Richard Bouder has served on the Swatara Township Board of Commissioners for more than two decades. The longtime Republican lost in the primary but is on the November ballot​ as a Democrat.

Bouder says a flyer mailed to ​township Democrats that claimed he is not a real Democrat crossed the line.

“It has all of my personal information including mailing address, date of ​birth and the last four digits of my social security number,” Bouder said. “It is scary because of the threat of ​identity theft.”

​​Bouder says it’s political payback from two years ago when he supported Democratic board member Tom Connolly.

“I ​support the fact that he puts the interest of the township first,” Bouder said, “and I was told by the Republican Committee that ​was a no-no.”

​​Bouder says the flyer indicates it was sent by the Dauphin County Democratic Values PAC. He thinks members of his own party ​may be behind the effort, and he wants to find out who put it together.

​​Jerry Feaser, the director of Dauphin County’s Bureau of Registration and Elections, issued a statement regarding the matter.

​”Almost on a daily basis, we receive requests for information, from voter registration to campaign finance reports,” Feaser said. “We have an obligation, by law, to turn over these documents in a timely manner. Once the information is turned over, however, we have no control over how it is used or distributed. In light of this matter, we’re taking a look at how we can strengthen internal procedures and protect personal information.”

​​Bouder says this is a form of political bullying and intimidation and he refuses to back down.