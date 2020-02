HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township’s board of commissioners will hold a special meeting Monday on four proposed warehouses.

The warehouses would be along a busy stretch of Route 322 and would bring about 400 jobs to the township

Residents opposed to the development say the warehouses would boost the tax base, while others worry about their property value, air quality, and noise pollution.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the township municipal building.