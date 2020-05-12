Swatara police continue investigation of 2019 fatal hit-run pedestrian crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township police continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Paxton Street last November.

Steven Rapp, 66, of Highspire, was fatally struck in the 3300 block of Paxton Street, near Harrisburg Mall, around 5 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2019. Police said it was dark and raining when Rapp was struck, and it was not clear whether he was in a crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to the arrival of the emergency responders.

Investigators are looking for the driver of a dark-colored 2013-2015 Honda Civic four-door sedan that has or had front end damage to the lower bumper area on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who was involved in this accident, or anyone with information regarding the involved vehicle or driver to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550.

All tips provided to the police will remain confidential.