Swatara police find success in turning up HEAT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Swatara Township police launched their High Enforcement Action Team six months ago, and so far it's been a success.

Aimed at DUIs. narcotics, prostitution and other crimes, the HEAT team is made up of 15 officers.

"Which are our go-getters on the department, the ones that have stepped forward and shown the propensity to do proactive police work," Swatara police Chief Darrell Reider said.

ABC27 News rode along with the team on June 22 when a stop netted 166 grams of marijuana, over $15,000 in cash, and two arrests for possession with intent to deliver.

"We've tied in our new K9 program into the HEAT team, so our K9s have been an important part of this team and helped us make a lot of drug seizures," Reider said.

On July 13, three bags of marijuana weighing just over two-and-a-half pounds was seized during a traffic stop off Paxton Street. The driver was arrested.

It's not just enforcement. The team also connects with the community, holding meet-and-greets before the unit goes on patrol.

"Over the summer, we ran Hoops for Heroes, had several basketball events where our team played basketball with kids from the community," Reider said. "It was very well received and the officers enjoyed it."

HEAT teams up with Dauphin County probation officers, the county's drug task force, Pennsylvania State Police, and Harrisburg's Street Crimes Unit.

Reider will share his 2018 HEAT report with township commissioners at Wednesday's board meeting.