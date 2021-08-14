Swatara Police investigating Saturday morning shooting by apartment complex

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Police are actively investigating a shooting after one person was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Police say the officers were called to the Rutters on Derry Street for a report that a person was shot. Further investigation found the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Waterford at Summit View Apartment Complex.

Police reassure there is no danger to the public.

