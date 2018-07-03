Swatara police seek 2 in arson case

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Two people tried to set fire to a building in Swatara Township, police said.

Township police released a surveillance photo of their suspects. They said the pair poured and ignited gasoline along the side of the building in the 2900 block of Revere Street.

The surveillance photo was taken from a neighboring business around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Police are asking for help to identify the pair. Anyone with information should call Detective James Moyer at 717-564-2550 or email jmoyer@swatarapolice.org.