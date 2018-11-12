Harrisburg

Swatara police seek more truck-safety checks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Swatara Township police have no full-time officer checking for safety violations on the hundreds of thousands of tractor-trailers that pass through each year, but that may soon change.

Police Chief Darrell Reider is proposing a full-time truck safety enforcement officer, a vehicle, and two additional police officers at a cost of $300,000. His department currently has an officer working part-time on truck safety.

"When we get that program up and running, we will have a vehicle that will have portable scales on it," Reider said.

Reider will make the request when the township's board of commissioners meets Wednesday.

"With the future plans of the I-83 widening and the changing of the Eisenhower Interchange, more of those trucks will venture into roads here in the township," board president Tom Connelly said.

