Swatara police seek ‘vehicle of interest’ in fatal hit-run pedestrian crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township police say they have identified a vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Paxton Street last week.

Investigators are looking for the driver of a dark-colored 2013-2015 Honda Civic four-door sedan that has or had front end damage to the lower bumper area on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the person or person involved.

Steven Rapp, 66, of Highspire, was fatally struck in the 3300 block of Paxton Street, near Harrisburg Mall, around 5 a.m. on Nov. 12. Police said it was dark and raining when Rapp man was struck, and it was not clear whether he was in a crosswalk.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call Swatara Township police at 717-564-2550.

(Submitted)

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.