Swatara police warn of distraction burglaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township police are warning residents to be alert for distraction-style home burglaries.

The department said local law enforcement agencies have reported burglaries in which the crooks claimed that they needed gas money due to a family emergency. Once they’re inside a home, the thieves further distract their victims by asking for a drink of water.

Police cautioned residents to never allow anyone into their home if their visit was not pre-planned or for official reasons.