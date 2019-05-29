Harrisburg

Swatara police warn of distraction burglaries

Posted: May 29, 2019 05:01 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 05:24 PM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Swatara Township police are warning residents to be alert for distraction-style home burglaries.

The department said local law enforcement agencies have reported burglaries in which the crooks claimed that they needed gas money due to a family emergency. Once they're inside a home, the thieves further distract their victims by asking for a drink of water.  

Police cautioned residents to never allow anyone into their home if their visit was not pre-planned or for official reasons.

