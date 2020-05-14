Swatara Township honoring essential workers with ‘Trees of Hope”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In Dauphin County, Swatara Township continues to honor those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

They have four “trees of hope” out front of the township building. They are lit day and night to remind everyone of our healthcare workers, first responders, factory and grocery store workers and more.

Township officials came up with the idea after one of their own got the virus.

“One of the reasons why we did this was we got a report that one of our officers had contracted the COVID-19 virus and we were concerned and wanted to show support. And the one thing is hope, that is one thing we have right now,” Tom Connolly, President, Swatara Township Board of Commissioners said.

The police officer who contracted coronavirus returns to work this week.