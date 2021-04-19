Swatara Township need help identifying dirt bike group

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Township Police Department is requesting community assistance in identifying a group of dirt bike and ATV riders who were seen traveling eastbound on Derry Street through Paxtang Borough on Sunday, April 18 around 3:30 p.m.

According to Swatara Township, an officer attempted to intervene but the group refused to stop.

After leaving Swatara Township PD’s jurisdiction, the group continued to ride through several other areas in central Pennsylvania.

Photos of the dirt bike and ATV group can be seen below.







Photos courtesy of Swatara Township Police Department

Anyone with information about the individuals is urged to contact Swatara Township Police in any of the following ways: Call the station at 717-564-2550, email Cpl. Moyer at emoyer@swatarapolice.org or leave an anonymous tip through CRIMEWATCH.