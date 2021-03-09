Swatara Township PD celebrates three years of K9 unit

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Township Police Department recently celebrated an important anniversary: The K9 Unit was brought back to the township three years ago after being discontinued for nearly two decades.

The unit consists of three patrol dogs and one therapy dog that is used in local schools within Swatara Township.

Police say crime has gone down and calls for service have been reduced by 22% since the restart of the program.

“They are working at different times of the day. They are not only working in Swatara Township, but other jurisdictions around the township, so they are deployed for patrol functions, but also for community service events too,” said Swatara Township PD Lieutenant Tom Stauffer.

Donations from the public, local businesses and grants help fund the local K9 unit.