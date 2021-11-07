Swatara Township Police Dept. hosts 5k Hero Run at Harrisburg Mall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ready, set, run! The Swatara Township Police Department’s 5K Hero Run presented by Cargill was back in person this year at the Harrisburg Mall.

The run raises money for the K9 unit, Cops for K.O.P.S. Charity, Keystone Wounded Warriors, and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

“Thank you so much for coming out today. We really appreciated seeing everyone come out and appreciated the fellowship,” Lieutenant Tom Stauffer, Swatara Township Police Department, said.

5k Hero Run

Attendees were encouraged to come in their favorite hero’s costume. abc27’s Valerie Pritchett served as emcee.