HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township police were able to rescue a woman who was found lying in a creek Monday afternoon.

Around 2:00 p.m. police, fire/rescue, and EMS were dispatched to 206 Oakleigh Avenue for reports of an unconscious person in the creek. Once arriving, officers were able to find and remove a 29-year-old woman from the water. She was then promptly given emergency medical care.

Police say there does not appear to be any indication of foul play or criminal activity.