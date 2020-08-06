Swatara Township police searching for second missing teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township police are asking for public assistance in finding another missing teenage girl.

14-year-old Shabika Tamang was last seen Wednesday at 7 a.m. at her home on the 300 block of Sweetbriar Drive.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Swatara police at 717-564-2550, Dauphin County 911, or by email at Swatarapolice.org. 

