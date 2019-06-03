Swatara Township police to host summer youth programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Keeping kids active and out of trouble are top priorities for a local police department.

Swatara Township police will host several programs during the summer to connect with young people that will include the launching of its junior police academy.

The academy will allow teenagers to learn what it takes to be a police officer, and they'll have an opportunity to spend one-on-one time with officers during the summer months.

Police will also take part in Hoops with Heroes basketball games, track and field meets, and outdoor movie gatherings.

Organizers say the programs will allow for valuable interaction time

"We want to start that relationship early on but then continue that relationship, and that is where this program comes in. It gives us an opportunity to engage with the youth and interact with them on a more personal basis," Swatara police Corp. Brandon Pokrop said.

There is still time to sign up for the free junior police academy that runs in August. For more information, visit the police department's website.