Swatara Township taking steps to address dirt bike problem

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police receive weekly complaints about people riding dirt bikes and ATVs on streets and in neighborhoods in Harrisburg and the surrounding area.

Lieutenant Dennis Krahling says the problem exists along the Greenbelt.

“They don’t follow the laws,” said Krahling. “They think they can do what they want, including riding on sidewalks and going through yards.”

Krahling says the department, with help from Dauphin County, purchased an electric motorcycle to help combat the problem.

The Zero FX costs nearly $10,000.

Police say they hope it serves as a deterrent and they expect to have the new motorcycle by the end of April.