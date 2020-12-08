Swatara Township to host holiday drive-up event on Tuesday evening

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m., Swatara Township Police Department is hosting a tree lighting and curbside holiday treat pick-up event at the Rainbow Hills Swim Club.

Located at 4075 Swatara Drive Harrisburg, Pa., families can drive through the Swatara Township Municipal parking lot to see the holiday decorations and then pick up treats in the Rainbow Hills parking lot.

Children 12 and under are also able to enter a coloring contest by downloading the coloring page and bringing it to the event or dropping it off at the municipal building by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.

Swatara Township Police ask that everyone stay in their vehicles during the tree lighting event to ensure social distancing and proper COVID-19 protocols.

The decorations will be on display until Jan. 8, 2021.