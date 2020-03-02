Swatara Twp. Police investigate stabbing involving teen suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenage boy accused of stabbing another teen is with his parents while police talk to the district attorney’s office about the case, police said.

Swatara Township Police were called to the 3400 block of Sharon Street on Sunday around 7:12 p.m

Officers said a 17-year-old and 18-year-old got into a fight. The 17-year-old boy then stabbed the other boy.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

It is not clear if any charges were filed.