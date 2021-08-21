Swatty Float event brings fun to Swatara Creek this weekend

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday was the second annual Swatty Float event, bringing participants together to enjoy the nice weather and have some fun.

The community event was organized by the Swatara Township Police Department, where people were invited to bring their own floats and kayaks and float down the Swatara Creek.

It was also a way for people to meet officers in a relaxing, fun and stress-free environment.

“It only helps us when we are out there doing our jobs for the people who come out and know us on a personal level know that trust is there,” Swatara Township Police Corporal Brandon Pokrop said.

“We thought it would be fun because all of these people were here and we wanted to be a part of it,” participant Tyson Scheetz said.

“It was really fun and it was cold but nice and relaxing,” young participants Aspen and Caroline said. “We liked the sound of just listening to the breeze.

Swatara Township Police started this event last year as a lot of its larger events were canceled because of the pandemic.

But the Swatty Float was a way they could stay socially distant and still meet members of the community. It was so successful they plan on doing it every year.