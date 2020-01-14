Sweet Home caregivers patiently await paychecks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of Sweet Home Healthcare caregivers waited several hours Tuesday outside the company’s locked office at Kline Plaza.

Just before noon, an overnight package arrived with pay stubs but no paychecks. About an hour later, a manager with the Philadelphia-based company arrived and told the employees that they would get a direct deposit payment on Thursday.

Samira Randolph says she and most other employees are owed three weeks of pay. She says that before Monday and last Friday, they had not been paid in over a month.

Randolph says she is not optimistic about getting paid this week.

“This is just not right,” she said. “We have heard about getting paid before and then they come up with another excuse.”

The attorney general’s office would neither confirm nor deny an investigation is underway.

A spokesperson for the Department of Human Services said efforts continue to ensure that Sweet Home clients are receiving quality care.