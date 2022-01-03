Sworn in: Harrisburg’s new mayor ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg has a new mayor as of Monday, Jan. 3, at noon. It is her first time in that position, but certainly not the first time Wanda Williams has served in city government.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The swearing-in ceremony ended around 11:00 a.m. Monday morning. Williams is the new mayor in the City of Harrisburg.

Williams, who served on the city council for 16 years and 12 as council president, is looking forward to getting to work. She says it is important to work with different branches of government including the county. Her top priority is to have a good working relationship with the city council to meet the needs of residents throughout the city.

She wants to focus on the ailing infrastructure including roads and bridges. She also says she wants to close divisions across the board. Sworn in on Monday, Williams plans to roll up her sleeves and get to work.

“That this beautiful city of ours lives, breathes, and feels like the community wants it to become and has always meant to be. Now, this is our chance, this is our time, and this is our city,” Williams said during her swearing-in.

The City council is meeting Monday following the ceremony to determine the next president and vice president of the city council.