Takeover brought significant changes to Harrisburg schools, auditor says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s auditor general says there have been significant changes since a state takeover of the Harrisburg School District.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Friday praised the new leadership for taking actions that include closer monitoring of leave time, overtime and payroll, and reviewing outsourced food services and facilities management contracts.

DePasquale said the district as also eliminated the use of travel advances and now requires documentation for expenses, and the district has enacted new controls prior to paying invoices.

He said the district’s new management is committed to bringing about needed changes.

In June, shortly before Harrisburg was placed into receivership by the state Department of Education, DePasquale announced his department would perform a real-time audit of the district.

“My team met with district officials this week and the information they shared will be helpful as we continue our real-time audit,” DePasquale said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done and it will take some time to assess the actions taken by the district to correct past mismanagement.”

DePasquale promised to share any pertinent findings with law enforcement agencies that reportedly are reviewing whether any laws were broken in the past.