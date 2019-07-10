Tax the Rich bus tour stops in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Tax the Rich bus tour made a stop in Harrisburg Tuesday.

The tour is organized by the Tax March, an organization that’s calling for reforms to America’s tax code to close loopholes for the wealthy and big corporations.

“We are now at a place where the distance between the have and have nots is at the greatest it’s been since the Great Depression, so we are headed toward absolute disaster,” said Maura Quint, executive director of the Tax March.

The bus tour started a few weeks ago in Miami, Florida, and has since made stops in states up and down the East Coast.