Teacher recruitment event in Harrisburg

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Harrisburg School District is urging educators to join their team. This next school year they expect to have 20 to 30 positions that need to be filled.

The district is holding a recruitment event in the administration building Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The school district is looking to hire recent graduates and educators who want the opportunity to immediately make a difference for students dealing with financial and mental poverty.

Principals and administrators from each school will be conducting the interviews on Thursday.

For general information about working for the Harrisburg School District click here. To fill out an online application click here.