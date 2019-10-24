Teacher, school get $50,000 surprise

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County Technical School teacher won $50,000.

Harbor Freight Tools surprised Robert Brightbill for placing second in a national skilled trades teaching competition.

The school received $35,000; Brightbill earned $15,000.

However, he said this wasn’t his best achievement.

“My greatest accomplishment is the students and what they do when they graduate,” he said. “The work we do is just work, and I just go to different locations for work,. but the students that graduate and go on and do really good things are my greatest accomplishment.”

Brightbill says the school’s money will fund new tools.