HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It is August and just weeks until school starts across the Midstate, but will there be enough teachers when that first bell rings?

“It’s a combination of various factors that are really causing this teaching shortage crisis,” said Jane Wilburne with Penn State Harrisburg’s Teacher Education Division.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Wilburne says there are many reasons why school districts across the state are short on teachers, like fewer people getting certified, salary, the pandemic, and teacher burnout.

“I think teacher burnout is just feeling very stressed at not being able to satisfactorily do the job and meet the student needs as they would really like to,” Wilburne said.

Wilburne says that while there is a shortage across the board, there is a greater need for more teachers in specific subject areas like special education, English as a Second Language, and secondary math and science.

Aside from creating logistical headaches for principals, not having enough teachers is an even greater concern for the students. “Every student deserves to have a high-quality educator in that classroom, somebody who’s going to look out for their best interest and really care for them and help them achieve their maximum potential,” Wilburne said.