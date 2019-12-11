Team effort in Dauphin County to address mental health

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Black Girl Health Foundation and the Dauphin County Library System are working together with a host ​of sponsors to put together a mental health workshop that will run for six weeks.

Porcha Johnson is the founder ​of BGH and helped to organize the Minds Matter Health Campaign effort. She says the goal is to erase the ​stigma of mental health, especially in urban communities.

“I hope this campaign says it’s OK to seek help, it’s ok to see a therapist,” Johnson said. “Coming forward is a sign that people ​are taking control of their health.”

​​There will be six weekly workshops that are free and open to the public. Experts will address mental health issues, emotional disorders, ​building self-esteem, and natural and faith-based therapy sessions.

Johnson says it’s an opportunity to give people a jump start to improving​their mental health and beyond.

“This is not just about education and awareness. This is about linkage to care and it’s about treatment and knowing ​the resources in your community,” she said.

​​Registration is required.

Online: http://mindsmatter.blackgirlhealthfoundation.org/​