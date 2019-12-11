Team effort in Dauphin County to address mental health

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Black Girl Health Foundation and the Dauphin County Library System are working together with a host of sponsors to put together a mental health workshop that will run for six weeks.
Porcha Johnson is the founder of BGH and helped to organize the Minds Matter Health Campaign effort. She says the goal is to erase the stigma of mental health, especially in urban communities.
“I hope this campaign says it’s OK to seek help, it’s ok to see a therapist,” Johnson said. “Coming forward is a sign that people are taking control of their health.”
There will be six weekly workshops that are free and open to the public. Experts will address mental health issues, emotional disorders, building self-esteem, and natural and faith-based therapy sessions.
Johnson says it’s an opportunity to give people a jump start to improvingtheir mental health and beyond.
“This is not just about education and awareness. This is about linkage to care and it’s about treatment and knowing the resources in your community,” she said.
Registration is required.