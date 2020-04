HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have made an arrest in a shooting and car crash that occurred Friday evening near the 800 block of North 20th Street.

Harrisburg police arrested Aujeire Grayer on Friday for his involvement in the incident. Grayer, 18, faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, carrying firearms without a license, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana.