Teen charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting death of Tyrone Gibson

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 14-year-old has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 14-year-old Tyrone Gibson.

Harrisburg police say the teen was shooting at a car, when he turned and accidentally shot his friend, Gibson, in the head. Officers say the teen stole the gun from a person who was chasing him and Gibson when the shooting began.

The teen is currently in custody with Dauphin County Juvenile Probation. He was identified following an investigation and charged after consultation with District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Gibson was found dead on the 2300 block of Kensington Street around 4 p.m. on May 26, after a reported shooting.