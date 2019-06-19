Teen, mother file lawsuit over handling of rape report at Harrisburg school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman who says her 14-year-old daughter was raped by another student in a restroom at Rowland Academy is suing the Harrisburg School District.

The woman says she reported the Dec. 19 rape to police and the school, but her daughter still had to face her attacker every day before the two eventually were separated. The boy was later charged and placed in a juvenile detention facility.

The woman and her daughter are suing the boy, the district, administrators, a teacher, and a janitor.

They say the teacher should not have given the boy a restroom pass because he was known to be sexually aggressive. The janitor, they say, walked by the restroom and should have intervened when he heard the girl’s screams.

The boy’s name has not been released because he is a juvenile.