HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It is time to hear from teenagers in Harrisburg. Teen Summit, a town hall style event, is to be held Wednesday night, May 18, at Camp Curtin Academy and young people are in charge of the discussion. The goal? To get through to one another about critical issues like crime and gang affiliation.

Three teenagers were hurt this past weekend in separate shootings across Harrisburg. All will survive, but why does this keep happening? Some answers are expected at Wednesday’s summit. Harrisburg City Council member Jocelyn Rawls helped organize the event, but that is where her control begins and ends.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“I love the town halls that we have been having and talking about kids or talking to kids, but not with them and I want to hear what they have to say,” Rawls said.

Rawls is optimistic the summit will be time well spent, and that the teens will talk frankly to each other about the factors that contribute to the violence that affects them. “We can ask them why this is happening and what we have to involve them because they are involved in it,” Rawls said.

The fraternity Omega Psi Phi is the event sponsor. Some members can identify with the challenges. “I know the struggles and the temptations. I know what it’s like to go through these things,” Domineak Commodore, a member of the fraternity said.

Commodore is a Harrisburg High graduate and is now a teacher in the district. He will be an observer during the Teen Summit and will continue to lead by example.

“Trust the process and give it your all and focus right here you can make it out and be successful as well,” Commodore said.

The summit begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18.