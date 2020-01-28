Telephone town hall to educate seniors about the latest scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania is hosting an interactive telephone town hall to raise awareness and to educate older adults about the latest scams.

U.S. Attorney David J. Freed will partner with the FBI and AARP Tuesday, January 28, at 2 p.m for an interactive telephone town hall to raise awareness and to educate citizens about scams so they do not fall victim.

The public can call 1-855-286-0295 at 2 p.m. to participate in the interactive telephone town hall.