3-Star Basketball League hopes to hold season this summer

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Two nights per week, before COVID 19, mask-wearing and social distancing, 3-star basketball league hit the court inside The Salvation Army Harrisburg off 29th Street.

“The TSA has been a great partner for years and years and we are excited to be able to work with them in this gym, said Gerald Jarmon, Director of 3-Star Basketball. Jarmon explained who makes up the players on the team.



“Basically guys from the city of Harrisburg, we have players from Susquehanna, Central Dauphin East, Central Dauphin all under one roof for a basketball league, Boys in 8-12 grades block out time for a mentoring session before hitting the hardwood. “We also have topics on respect, respecting authority, respecting yourself, and respecting females. We have financial literacy where we teach the guys the importance of saving, investments,” said Jarmon.

The investments the league and mentors have made in each player is paying off.



“One thing we pride ourselves on is raising up leaders. As guys come through the program and graduate we’ve had several each year and ask hey, can I be a part of the program? Now they are staff wanting to come back and give back to what impacted their life,” Jarmon said.

The 3-Star Basketball League hopes to hold the program this summer depending on where COVID 19 stands.

The Salvation Army Harrisburg is in need of donations to support the vital programs it offers to the community. If you would like to help.



https://secure.etransfer.com/EFT/BlockCode/donation1.cfm?d2org=SAHarrisburg&d2tool=donate