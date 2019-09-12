The All-American Dairy Show returns this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The All-American Dairy Show returns to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center this weekend.

One of the nation’s largest dairy cattle exhibitions is bringing five days of competition, youth development programs, industry networking, a seminar on opportunities in the dairy industry and much more.

The show runs Friday through Wednesday and is expected to attract more than 900 national competitors in 22 individual contests exhibiting more than 2,000 of the finest dairy cattle in the industry.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said, “Dairy has been central to agriculture in Pennsylvania since the first cows entered Penn’s Woods, and has grown to more than 525,000 cows on nearly 7,000 farms across the state, with an economic impact of $12 billion.”

The show will include the On-Farm Dairy Innovation Forum, the 16th Premier National Junior Events, the 22nd All-Dairy Antiques and Collectibles Show, selections of supreme champion cow and heifers, and the 61st Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Pageant.

“Since the first All-American 56 years ago, the PA Farm Show Complex has been its home, and we’re proud to continue this partnership. I’m also excited about the possibilities we will explore in Tuesday’s Dairy Innovation Forum as we show exhibitors and other producers the opportunities that can help their farms to succeed in a challenging dairy market,” Redding said.

For more about the show, including a complete schedule, and to sign up for a daily wrap-up of events, photos and show results, visit allamerican.pa.gov.