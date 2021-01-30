The Change Effect helps Harrisburg homeless before snowstorm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly a dozen volunteers with The Change Effect were on Market Street in Downtown Harrisburg handing out food, blankets, and other items to those in need on Saturday.

The Harrisburg non-profit goes out during the week to different tent city locations in the city to provide assistance to the homeless population.

Organizers say with the current pandemic and the potential for a snowstorm this week, the challenges for the homeless population become even greater.

“Trying to seek shelter for the people who have been effected by COVID -19 or homeless for any amount of time, we bring them supplies and other stuff they need to keep warm with the storm that is coming,” said Freddie Fagan with The Change Effect.

Volunteers are out four to seven days a week helping the homeless in the Harrisburg Area.