The company to head up the work on Hershey Community Center to be named at meeting

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township board of supervisors will take the next step in the process to rebuild a community center. The company that will head up the work for the major project is expected to be named at a meeting Tuesday evening, December, 3.

The design and cost of the Hershey community center have been established, the next step is identifying who will do the work.

The overall cost of the project will be $33.5 million. That translates to an additional $165 a year for someone with a $300,000 home, and an extra $83 dollars a year for someone with a $150,000 home.

Over the summer a vote was taken on the design plan for the center that will include a one-story building with a 35-meter pool, gym, 13,000 square foot fitness center and several other exercise rooms.

In October, the board of supervisors authorized the project to go out for bid and all of the bids were due back last month.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the goal is to award the bid to the company who will head up the work.

Work on the community center is expected to start shortly after the first of the year and last for about two years.

To see the design concepts for the new community center click here or go to the township administration building.