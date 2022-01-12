The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg to be sold, financial challenges and staffing shortages blamed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg is selling its facilities to a private real estate investment group. The board president blames the sale on ongoing financial issues because of Medicaid reimbursement rates and staffing shortages made worse by the pandemic.

The campus includes the Jewish Home’s skilled nursing facility with 138 beds as well as a 58-unit personal care home called The Residence.

“We conducted a very thorough search for the company that would have both the scale and the financial resources to continue to operate the home in a way that would be in the best interest both of our residents but also our staff,” Richard Spiegelman, board president for The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg, said.

Proceeds from the sale will go into a fund to enhance the quality of life of the senior population of the greater Harrisburg Jewish community.