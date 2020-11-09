The Millworks in Harrisburg set to reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 11

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With the help of a virus filtration system installed into the HVAC system, The Millworks in Harrisburg will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 11 after being closed for nearly four months.

With additional COVID-19 precautions and mandatory temperature screening at the front door, Millworks is prepared to open their doors once more. Visitors are encouraged to make a reservation on the restaurant’s website or by calling their phone number.

Due to the large space, Millworks is able to seat the 50-percent maximum capacity guideline and still exceed the Pa. Department of Health’s social distancing guideline, as well.

Millworks owner Joshua Kesler, who also owns The Watershed Pub in Camp Hill, is looking forward to opening the restaurant doors once more.

“This has been a tough year, and I think it is important that friends and family have a way to get together in a safe, responsible way,’’ Kesler said. “We are committed to providing that experience at both The Millworks and The Watershed Pub.’’

Kesler says Millworks will continue to safely offer brunch and gathering opportunities during the holiday season as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Watershed Pub has been ranked among the nine safest restaurants in the Midstate, and The Millworks will follow suit.

With the utilization of an ultraviolet light designed to remove pathogens from the HVAC system, proper social distancing, and strict facemask use, Kesler believes it is money well-spent to keep staff and guests safe.

“We are doing our best to give our customers the full dining experience and a sense of normalcy in this strange time,’’ Kesler said.

The Millworks, located on 340 Verbeke Street in Harrisburg, is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and Sundays with brunch starting at 10 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests are encouraged to make reservations by visiting the restaurant’s reservation page or by calling 717-695-4888. Millworks will continue to offer a full takeout menu and curbside delivery for its guests, as well.

TOP STORIES