The Millworks, Watershed Pub suspending operations until further notice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Millworks and The Watershed Pub is suspending operations until further notice.

Millworks says trying to balance the safety of their team and the economics of the pandemic has become untenable in the short term.

There is no word on when it will reopen.

Millworks said in a facebook post:

It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that The Millworks and The Watershed Pub will be suspending operations until further notice. The health and welfare of our staff, our artists, and our customers demand that we take the appropriate steps that are best for all of us. With Covid cases surging nationally and on the rise in our state, the near term future of our health remains uncertain. Trying to balance the safety of our team and the economics of the pandemic has become untenable in the short term. We cannot wait to see all of our staff, artists, and loyal customers once we are able to reopen. Please continue to follow us on social media for news and reopening dates. We would like to thank all of you for your support during this difficult time. The Millworks

Top Stories: