The Peyton Walker Foundation to host Facebook Live CPR demonstration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Peyton Walker Foundation is offering a “CPR Refresher” to families at home via Facebook Live at 11 a.m Saturday.

The foundation says most sudden cardiac arrest medical emergencies happen at home and with more people together at home these days, it’s important to be equipped to save a life.

Foundation Founder Julie Walker and her team are hopeful that families and individuals will take 10 minutes from their Saturday morning to join this special Facebook Live event to learn what to do when minutes matter in saving a loved one’s life.