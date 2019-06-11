The Price Is Right Live show coming to Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — The Price Is Right Live, a staged production show based on the television game show “The Price is Right”, is coming to Hershey Theatre.

Just like the TV show, the stage show gives people the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games like Plinko and The Big Wheel for a chance to win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car.

Organizers say The Price Is Right Live has been showing for more than 10 years and has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The show is Thursday, Sept. 26,, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $41.85 and are available at Giant Center

Box Office or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

The wristband policy will be in effect. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, June 14. Two hours prior to the on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Giant Center Box Office, where they will be issued a numbered wristband.

Wristbands are available for one hour. At the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order. Once the line is in place, fans arriving after the wristbands were issued will be escorted to the end of the numbered line.