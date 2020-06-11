The Pride of the Susquehanna launch delayed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pride of the Susquehanna riverboat will not launch today as planned.

The Coast Guard has not been able to do the mandatory inspection because it’s helping with the coronavirus pandemic.

Riverboat officials hope the launch will lappen later this month.

The riverboat’s Facebook page says the boat’s future is in jeopardy. The Iconic Harrisburg Riverboat which has entertained and educated over one million visitors during its 32 years of operations is in need of public support.

The Facebook post says:

“Heavy rains and high waters wiped out more than a third of the sailing season two years ago, and now the coronavirus pandemic has delayed this year’s sailing season. The Pride of the Susquehanna is operated by the Harrisburg Area Riverboat Society, A 501-c-3 non-profit community service organization. The Riverboat depends mostly on fares and community donations to operate and maintain one of only 6 remaining true paddleboats in the country. With little or no money coming in we are sending out an SOS to all our supporters over the years who have enjoyed the many public and specialty cruises, including free rides for Veterans and a river school free of charge to area students.”

Donations to the Harrisburg Riverboat Society can be mailed to P. O. Box 910, Harrisburg, PA 17108 or by visiting the website harrisburgriverboat.com and click on the “ Donate” icon to make your secured donation with a credit card.