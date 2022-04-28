HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another big act will be making its way to the Midstate.

American hip hop band The Roots will be performing in concert at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park on July 15. The concert is a part of Harrisburg University’s Summer Concert Series.

The three-time Grammy award-winning group started out in Philadelphia and has performed at The White House while also playing as the long-time house band on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and they even have their own annual festival titled The Roots Picnic.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29. You can get tickets through the link here.