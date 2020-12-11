The Salvation Army gifts donations, more to be distributed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The first round of toy distributions was gifted out today to families in need at The Salvation Army is Harrisburg.

The Christian church organization has been overwhelmed (and very happy) with the generous donations from the community despite the global pandemic.

Organizers at The Salvation Army are amazed; witnessing individuals come together during the end of a very tough year.

The second round of distributions will be next Wednesday, and will continue all the way until Christmas.