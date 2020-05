HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township Police are looking for 15- year-old Janiyah Hardy.

Police say she was last seen wearing a white hooded Hollister sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, and sneakers and also may have a bright pink backpack.

Janiyah was last known to be in the Harrisburg City limits.

If seen please call Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900.