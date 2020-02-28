The third annual Ice & Fire Festival kicks off next week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The third annual Ice & Fire Festival will kick off next week in Downtown Harrisburg.

The Ice & Fire Festival will feature an ice-skating rink, illuminated ice sculptures, an ice slide, artist market, live musical performances, food trucks, glass blowing workshops, ice cream eating contest, fire dancers, fire pit lounge with s’mores and more.

The Harrisburg Flea will offer a winter market in Strawberry Square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are very excited about the third year of this winter festival that offers free activities for the whole family,” said Mayor Papenfuse.

The Ice & Fire festival will be held on Second Street between Market & Pine Streets and on Market Street between Front & Second Streets on Saturday, March 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Road closures are as follows:

Closed at 10 p.m. on Friday, March 6: Second Street between Market & Pine Streets

Closed at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7: Walnut, Locust & Pine Streets between Third and Front Streets. Market Street between Front & Second Streets.

All roads will reopen on Sunday, March 8 at Noon

The Market Square Garage will offer $10 special event parking from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. In addition to the discounted garage rate, attendees can utilize the ParkMobile App to get up to 4 hours of free street parking using the “LUVHBG” code. Street parking is free after 5 p.m.