Thin Blue Line game at Central Dauphin to honor fallen police, firefighters

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The first-ever Thin Blue Line football game will be held Friday at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field.

The Rams will host Altoona, but the game will also be a part of a tribute to police officers and first responders who died in the line of duty.

Trooper Alex Douglas will perform the coin toss. He was wounded in 2014 by a sniper who opened fire on the state police barracks in Blooming Grove and killed Corporal Bryon Dixon.

The game will honor nine fallen officers.

“This is a major undertaking,” Dauphin County Sheriff Nick Chimienti Jr. said. “We have the Pennsylvania State Police helicopter that is going to do a flyover during the national anthem. We have Dave Bray, who is a national recording artist. He’s going to sing the national anthem, and at halftime, he is going to sing a song called “Last Call.” It’s about fallen officers.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss