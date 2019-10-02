Thin Blue Line game at Central Dauphin to honor fallen police, firefighters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The first-ever Thin Blue Line football game will be held Friday at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field.

The Rams will host Altoona, but the game will also be a part of a tribute to police officers and first responders who died in the line of duty.

Trooper Alex Douglas will perform the coin toss. He was wounded in 2014 by a sniper who opened fire on the state police barracks in Blooming Grove and killed Corporal Bryon Dixon.

The game will honor nine fallen officers.

“This is a major undertaking,” Dauphin County Sheriff Nick Chimienti Jr. said. “We have the Pennsylvania State Police helicopter that is going to do a flyover during the national anthem. We have Dave Bray, who is a national recording artist. He’s going to sing the national anthem, and at halftime, he is going to sing a song called “Last Call.” It’s about fallen officers.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.