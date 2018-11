Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This week Dennis Owens sits down with the Fortney sisters, all of whom were abused by the same priest, to discuss the need for statute of limitations reform and their message for senate leaders.

Dennis also sits down with local analysts to discuss the midterm election results, and what they mean for Pennsylvanians.